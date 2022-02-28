Razer Anzu smart glasses with both blue light filter + polarized lenses at low of $60 (Reg. $100+)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering Razer’s Anzu Smart Glasses for $59.99 shipped. Also available direct at Best Buy. Down from a $200 list price, and currently going for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention from mid-January by $68 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These sunglasses come with both blue light filtering and polarized lenses so you can swap them out to be whichever you need at the moment. Plus, with the built-in Bluetooth connection, microphone, and speakers, you’ll be able to listen to music or take calls hands-free, all without having to put earbuds in. Plus, there’s touch-enabled controls and voice assistant compatibility in tow for even more functionality. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive then head below for more.

If it’s just the headphone part of today’s deal that you’re interested in, just $37 is all it takes to get that. These bone-conducting headphones are available on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon and make a solid choice for listening to your favorite music without disturbing those around you, however, there are no built-in sunglasses here.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing the second-best discount on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2. Currently discounted to $225.50, you’d normally pay $250 for these headphones. While a $25 discount might not sound like much, we really haven’t seen any discounts on the Surface Headphones 2 since the release way back in 2020, making this sale particularly notable.

More on the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses:

Blue Light Filtering or Polarized Sunglass Lenses : Its blue light filter lessens screen glare to protect your eyes, reducing eyestrain so they feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working, while the polarized replacement lens shields your eyes from the sun

Low Latency Audio: Its industry-leading 60ms Bluetooth connection delivers smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping

Built-in Mic and Speakers: With the Razer Anzu, you can go hands-free when taking calls thanks to a discreet omnidirectional mic built into its frame

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!