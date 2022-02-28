Rare price cut delivers the second-best discount on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 at $225.50

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $225.50 shipped. Marking one of the very first discounts to date, this is $25 off the usual price tag. Delivering the first price cut since back on Black Friday, you’re also looking at the second-best price to date as well. Despite launching in the fall of 2020, we have yet to see very many discounts on Microsoft’s follow-up to its popular headphones. This new generation arrives with plenty of tech to support the second-generation designation. You’re notably looking at an Omnisonic sound feature that delivers a Spatial Audio-like experience as well as the signature on-ear dial for quickly adjusting volume. There’s up to 18.5 hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C input for when it does come time to plug in. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to take the true wireless approach, Amazon will also sell you the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $100. Having just launched just over a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound.

This morning also saw the likes of Beats’ latest earbuds go on sale, too. Those who don’t mind taking the certified refurbished route can also save on the new Beats Fit Pro, which have dropped to a new all-time low of $130.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 features:

Whether working or relaxing at home, listen in comfort and style all day with new Surface Headphones 2. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with enhanced Omnisonic sound. Tune out distractions with adjustable noise cancellation. Listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge — and listen all day with up to 20 hours of battery life. Plus, use touch to control your music, calls, get assistance, and more.

