Amazon offers up to 30% off flannel shirts, outerwear, more from $5 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off select Legendary Whitetails Apparel. A standout from this sale the Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $20.99 Prime shipped. It’s regularly priced at $30 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. This flannel shirt is available in several color options and perfect for layering. It’s has a nice corduroy collar and sleeve detailing as well as a relaxed fit for added movement. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? The Nordstrom Rack Hiking Sale offers up to 60% off top brands including The North Face, Merrell, Nike, and more.

Whitetails Apparel Buck Flannel Shirt features:

The Buck Camp Flannel Shirt is the perfect weight to wear alone or layered over a t-shirt or under a shirt jacket.

The traditional style and signature corduroy details offer unmatched durability, while the relaxed fit and brushed cotton flannel provide ultimate comfort.

With multiple exclusive plaids and solids, they’re suitable for any occasion from the woods to the office.

