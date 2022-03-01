Amazon offers up to 30% off flannel shirts, outerwear, more from $5 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off select Legendary Whitetails Apparel. A standout from this sale the Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $20.99 Prime shipped. It’s regularly priced at $30 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. This flannel shirt is available in several color options and perfect for layering. It’s has a nice corduroy collar and sleeve detailing as well as a relaxed fit for added movement. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks include:
- Men’s Journeyman Shirt Jacket $56 (Orig. $80)
- Men’s Archer Shirt Thermal Lined Coat $42 (Orig. $60)
- Women’s Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- Men’s Old Buck Fleece Lined Shirt Jacket $35 (Orig. $50)
- Conceal and Carry Canvas Crosstrail Vest $56 (Orig. $80)
Whitetails Apparel Buck Flannel Shirt features:
- The Buck Camp Flannel Shirt is the perfect weight to wear alone or layered over a t-shirt or under a shirt jacket.
- The traditional style and signature corduroy details offer unmatched durability, while the relaxed fit and brushed cotton flannel provide ultimate comfort.
- With multiple exclusive plaids and solids, they’re suitable for any occasion from the woods to the office.
