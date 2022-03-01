Anova’s Precision Smart Oven has a built-in sous vide mode, more at $532.50 (Amazon Low)

Amazon is offering the Anova Precision Smart Oven for $532.71 shipped. Down from $599, today’s deal marks the second discount that we’ve tracked and is the lowest we’ve seen since it hit $510 back in November. If you’re looking for a premium kitchen appliance, this is it. As a combination oven, it features “precise temperature control, steam injection, an internal food probe, and a connected cooking app [that] all amount to an experience that’s got food nerds around the world cooking like pros.” This oven also has a sous vide mode, considering Anova helped to pioneer using that cooking method at home. The app also allows you to remotely set, monitor, and check the progress from anywhere. Plus, the Anova Precision Smart Oven is compatible with Alexa for simple voice controls. Keep reading for more.

Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a great alternative if you only want to cook meals with that method. Today’s deal might be a bit overkill for your needs, so opting for something more budget-friendly and compact might be the better bet for you. Coming in at $149 on Amazon, sous vide can take your next family meal to new heights thanks to its unique cooking technique.

Don’t forget that right now you can bring home a new personal blender at up to 43% off, with models from Ninja, Mueller, and more on sale. Pricing starts at $15 and there are several options available here, so be sure to check out the roundup to see all the ways you can save.

More on the Anova Precision Steam Smart Oven:

Combi ovens use precision temperature settings, paired with the controlled injection of steam to create an ideal cooking environment, no matter what’s on the menu. Traditionally, combi ovens could only be found in commercial kitchens due to the high price points and space needed to house them. Now you can harness the power of precision temperature control and steam from home, for results you’ve never thought possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!