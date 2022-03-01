Bring home a new personal blender at up to 43% off: Ninja Fit $34, Mueller Bullet $15, more

-
43% off From $15

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Fit Personal Blender for $34 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 43% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It is currently going for the full $60 at Target, for comparison. This 700-watt personal-sized blender is ideal for daily smoothies and protein shakes alongside its nutrient and vitamin extraction tech and the ability to “crush through ice and frozen fruit.” It comes with a pair of dishwasher-safe 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups so you can take your beverage on-the-go alongside matching Ninja Sip & Seal lids. Rated 4+ stars from over hundreds at Target. More details below. 

While not quite as powerful as the Ninja above, you can save even more with the Mueller Ultra Bullet. Regularly $30, you can now score this one at Amazon for just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon. It features a 15-ounce blending jar with a drinking lid alongside four stainless steel blades. It might not be a Ninja, but at just $15 Prime shipped it’s certainly worth consideration. 

More Ninja blender deals:

Head over to our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen gear and cooking upgrades. 

More on the Ninja Personal Blender:

  • 700-watt power pod with Pulse Technology. Cord length : 36 Inches
  • Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction extracts hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies
  • Frozen blending – crush through ice and frozen fruit for cold drinks and smoothies
  • 2 16-oz. Nutri Ninja cups, 2 Sip & Seal lids & 30-recipe inspiration guide
  • Dishwasher safe

