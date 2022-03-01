Appleâ€™s latest movie sale has under $10 superhero flicks and this weekâ€™s $1 HD rental

Apple is starting off March and the week by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, youâ€™ll be able to save on a handful of superhero movies ranging from the latest additions to the MCU to DC releases and more. Everything is sitting at $10 or less, with the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Appleâ€™s latest movie sale is packed with superhero flicks

With the new Batman film hitting theaters this week, Apple is celebrating by discounting a collection of the best superhero movies iTunes has to offer. Covering MCU flicks which weâ€™ll get to in just a moment, some of the highlights include DC titles, 20th Century Fox Marvel releases like Deadpool, and more at $10 or less.

Apple launches new MCU movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, youâ€™ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down toÂ $10Â or less each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. Thatâ€™s down from the usual $16 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and the first time of the year that everything has been discounted together in a single sale.

Avengers

Iron Man

Captain America

Thor

Everything else

And to close out this weekâ€™s movie sale, thereâ€™s alsoÂ thisÂ weekâ€™sÂ $1Â HD rental ofÂ Chaos Walking Youâ€™d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and todayâ€™s offer is the best weâ€™ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi film starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, and Mads Mikkelsen.

