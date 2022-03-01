This wireless backup camera kit doesn’t require front to back wiring at $98 (Reg. $160)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $97.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code W53WDLBP at checkout. Down from $160, this sale comes within $0.50 of our last mention and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in nearly two years. If your vehicle doesn’t have a backup camera yet, it couldn’t be easier than this kit. No major wiring is required from the front to the rear of your car, as the camera and display wirelessly connect. You’ll find six LEDs on the cameras for seeing at night and the IP68 weather resistance allows it to easily withstand the elements as well. Plus, the display is integrated with a rearview mirror that can be installed in your vehicle, meaning you won’t need a dedicated radio with a display or anything to see the backup camera. Keep reading for more.

Today’s lead deal is great if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of showing a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This backup camera can be picked up for just $30 at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof. I used one for quite a while before replacing it with a higher-end model when moving to a different stereo.

Planning a road trip? Then you’ll want to check out Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe cup holder mount while it’s on sale for $31 from $40. This is the first discount that we’ve tracked, and there are other deals available with prices as low as $24.

More on the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

