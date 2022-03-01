Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder mount sees first deal to $31 (Reg. $40), more from $24

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its OneTap MagSafe car mounts and chargers. Shipping is free acorss the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder Car Mount for $30.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, this is marking the very first discount at 24% off and a new all-time low. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. While there are other models on sale below, this one sports a unique cupholder form-factor with an adjustable arm to help you keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Head below for more.

Other Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount deals:

Those in search of a more premium solution will check out Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount. This offering steps up the package to a dashboard-style mount with an adjustable arm that can lift your iPhone 13 into more versatile locations. There’s much of the same 7.5W MagSafe charging, as well as an included car charger to complete the package. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what you can expect from the experience, as well.

Spigen OneTap Pro Cupholder Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 13,12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 models (iPhone 13,12 Pro Max). For optimal charging, pair with the 20W USB-C Power Car Charger. Extended swing arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent

