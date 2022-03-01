Get ready for spring BBQs and cookouts with Traeger’s 6-in-1 wood pellet grill at $150 off

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro Wood Pellet Grill for $599.99 with free scheduled delivery. Down from $750, this 20% discount returns this premium pellet grill to the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon. You’ll never have to use gas or charcoal again with this grill, as it ignites pellets for a true wood-fired taste with every meal. It also features 6-in-1 versatility, as it not only grills, but also smokes, bakes, roasts, braises, and BBQs, making this an all-in-one solution. Plus, there’s a digital temperature control that maintains your cooking setting within +/- 15-degrees automatically. Worried it won’t be large enough to feed the family? Well, the 884-square inch capacity can hold eight chickens, seven racks of ribs, or up to 40 burgers. Keep reading for more.

Add a sweet and smoky flavor to your meals when picking up a bag of Traeger’s official pellets. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $19 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

While it might not be the holidays anymore, my gift guide from this past Christmas is full of other great outdoor grilling gear to check out as we head into spring. But, if the rest of your setup is already complete, then maybe it’s time to give the indoor kitchen an upgrade. For those days when it’s just not good enough weather outside to grill, consider picking up the PowerXL Grill/Griddle while it’s on sale for $30, while it normally goes for up to $80.

More on the Traeger Grills Pro Wood Pellet Grill:

Our best selling 2018 Pro Series is now available at a lower price and features our classic sawhorse chassis for linebacker-like stability. The brawny side-lift bar gives even weight distribution and the solid all-terrain wheels ease while rolling your grill over pavers, rocks, and dirt. The digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic, which maintains a +/- 15 degree F temperature control* to precision grilling. Create the original Traeger taste while taking your grilling skills Pro.

