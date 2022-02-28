Score a PowerXL Grill/Griddle for indoor BBQ and easy breakfasts at $30 (Reg. up to $80)

The official Best Buy eBy store is now offering the PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for just $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. This one typically sells for between $59 and $70 at Amazon and is regularly listed for $80 via Best Buy. Now matching our previous mention, this is the lowest price we can find for simple but trustworthy indoor grill and griddle combo. While we did see the combination air fryer Ninja grill go on sale today, this one is $140 less expensive and provides both grill and griddle-style flat-top cooking for easy dinners and breakfasts just about anywhere. The non-stick treatment is joined by a “smokeless” design is with a manual temperature control dial, an 11- by 15.5-inch cooking surface, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

When it comes to a cooker in this category, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. You could score one of those George Foreman indoor cookers with the panini-style press action at $15, but that’s about it in the under $30 category from trustworthy brands.

For more kitchen upgrades at a discount, our home goods guide is where you need to be. This morning also some some big-time price drops go live on a series of different blender options from Ninja and NutriBullet with offers starting from $46 Prime shipped. All of the details you’ll need are waiting for you right here.

More on the PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle:

DON’T LET RAIN RUIN YOUR BARBECUES ANYMORE! – Enjoy all the fun of an outdoor BBQ in the comfort of your home with our premium indoor electric grill and prepare the most mouth-watering meals for your family!

REVERSIBLE & REMOVABLE 2-in-1 Grill Plate – The 2-in-1 indoor BBQ grill is made of completely non-toxic, non-stick coating.The smooth surface can easily BBQ meat, fish, vegetables, leaving you with authentic grill marks and delicious food.

SMOKELESS & PERFECT INDOOR GRILL! – This smokeless electric indoor grill won’t trigger the fire alarm but will definitely be responsible for a mouthwatering meal.

