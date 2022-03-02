Govee’s 32.8-foot RGBIC LED light strip offers Bluetooth control for just $20 (Save $16)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot RGBIC Bluetooth Smart LED Light Strip for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Down $16 from its normal $36 going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year. Designed to give your setup an extra bit of flair, this LED strip has individually-customizable sections of LEDs so you can have various colors on the same row. Not only that, the strip can also be controlled from your smartphone which allows you to program various patterns in or enable the music sync mode. Keep reading for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of LED strip light mounts on Amazon. While today’s deal comes with adhesive pre-installed on the back, I’ve never personally had good luck with getting that to stick long-term. Instead, I use these screw-in mounts, which are just $7 on Amazon right now. The package includes 100 mounts and 100 screws, ensuring that everything you need comes in the package to get your lights in place.

Don’t forget that you can currently outfit your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup with a 3-pack of Philips Hue color smart bulbs. On sale today for $86, you’d normally spend $130 to pick up the 3-pack on sale today. I love Hue as well and have bulbs from the brand around my home, making use of the HomeKit integrations for simple Siri voice commands.

RGBIC Effects: Unlike traditional RGB lights that only display one color at a time, RGBIC LED strip lights displays multiple colors at a time. Unveil a colorful arrangement of lights on your smart strip light. (Note: The strip lights should not be cut)

Smart App Control: With the Govee Home App, you can access a variety of features for personalizle your LED strip lights. Easily adjust the colors and brightness, according to your preferences. (Not Support Alexa)

Customizable DIY Mode: Choose from a wide variety of lighting effects, 16 million colors, and more using DIY Mode in the Govee Home App. Share your creations with the Govee community. You can also check out our regularly updated AI-created themes on the App.

