Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with this NETGEAR Dual-Band Router at a new low price of $47

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR WAX204 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $47.25 shipped. Regularly offered around $85, this 44% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen this router offered for on Amazon. Broadcasting both 2.4 and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi, any age device will be able to connect to the internet. Running on the Wi-Fi 6 protocol, you can see network speeds upwards of 1.8Gb/s (600Mb/s for 2.4GHz, 1,200Mb/s for 5.0GHz). Setup is a breeze with the NETGEAR Easy Setup Wizard. This router will comfortably support 40 devices connected concurrently without seeing performance issues. Located on the back of the router are four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices directly that may not have Wi-Fi capabilities.

If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 speeds or as much coverage, NETGEAR has its WAC104 Wi-Fi 5 Dual-Band Wireless Access Point (WAP) for $40. Covering 1,000-square feet, compared to the WAX204’s 1,500, this WAP is perfect for those living in apartments. With a top speed of 1.2Gb/s (300Mb/s for 2.4GHz and 867Mb/s for 5.0GHz), the WAC104 can handle up to 64 connected devices. You also lose a Gigabit Ethernet port with this WAP.

Are you looking to start building out your smart home? Be sure to check out our smart home hub! It’s got all the latest deals on a wide variety of smart home technology. From cameras to lights, we’ve got you covered. For instance, check out this deal on a Wyze smart floodlight camera for $80. The lights can produce 2,600-lumens and the camera records 1080p video.

NETGEAR WAX204 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Fast AX1800 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing

Coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft. for 40 devices

Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 1Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!