Wyze smart Floodlight Cam packs 2,600-lumen LEDs at all-time low of $80 (Save 20%)

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera for $79.98 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer not only marks one of the first overall discounts, but delivers a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $85 direct right now with a $15 shipping charge. Delivering a capable outdoor solution for monitoring front porch activity and more, the Wyze Floodlight Camera and its 1080p recording also steps up the security features with built-in 2,600-lumen LEDs. Alongside Alexa and Assistant integration, there’s also smartphone app support, dusk and dawn automations, and onboard motion sensors for illuminating the floodlights. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too. Head below for more.

If you’re just in the market for a water-resistant solution that is ready to keep tabs on outdoor activity, we’re still tracking the Wyze Cam Outdoor on sale. This one has dropped in the price for the first time since November and is down to one of the best prices yet at $52. You’re ditching the floodlights found above, but getting a similar outdoor-ready solution that can stand up to the elements.

A great way to monitor the cameras feeds from either of the Wyze offerings would be on Amazon’s Echo Show 8/2nd Gen Alexa displays. Currently on sale at Amazon, the second-best prices to date are now up for grabs starting at $70. Alongside just having access to Alexa, there’s the built-in 8-inch screens for pulling up the feeds and more.

Wyze Floodlight Cam features:

WYZE Floodlight cam is the ultimate Home Security device with PIR Sensor, color night vision camera, and extra-bright Lumens to stop any person, or critter in their tracks. WYZE continues to offer smart home security at an affordable option and our floodlight delivers just that. Get additional safety features with an optional cam plus subscription.

