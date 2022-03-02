Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream and frozen treat maker hits new Amazon lows at $180 (Reg. $230)

Just in time to have you ready for the spring and summer, Amazon is now offering the Ninja NC301 CREAMi ice cream and smoothie bowl maker for $179.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $230, we have seen some models down in the $200 range a few times now, but today’s deal brings all of the options another $20 below that for a new all-time low on some colorways. It sells for $230 at Target and is on sale for $200 at Best Buy, for comparison. Not only does it make ice cream, but also milkshakes, sorbet, and smoothie bowls with seven one-touch programs in tow. A great way to control exactly what ingredients end up in your frozen treats, this setup includes the motor base, the Creamerizer paddle, three 16-ounce CREAMi Pints with storage lids, an outer bowl with lid, and a recipe inspiration guide as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If the Ninja setup with one-touch programs and seal of quality is still a bit much for your needs, the Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence might be worth a look. This 2-quart option comes in at just under $100 to save you an extra $80 over today’s lead deal. It might require a little bit more manual work on your part and doesn’t look quite as modern, but it will save some cash.

If a traditional blender will do the trick instead, we are still tracking some great deal on Ninja’s more versatile mixers below:

Head over to our home goods hub for more.

More on the Ninja CREAMi:

Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more.

Create completely customizable treats. With the Ninja CREAMi, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options.

From sweet to savory and healthy to indulgent, there’s a CREAMi treat for everyone. Create flavors and mix-in combinations that you can’t find in the store .

(7) one-touch programs allow for the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time to completely shave through your frozen pint. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream , and Mix-in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!