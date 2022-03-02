Treat yourself to Pad & Quill’s aged leather Apple Watch cuff band while it’s $44 (Reg. $130)

Pad & Quill is now offering its Aged Whiskey Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch at $43.73 shipped. Simply apply code PQ15 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $130 and currently marked down to $51.45, the code above will take that down even lower for a sizable 63% in savings. Today’s deal is also about $5 under the price we saw in the major Pad & Quill Warehouse sale earlier this year as well. This one works with “all models of Apple Watch (sizes 42, 44, and 45mm) while delivering a full-grain leather top and a softer leather lining against your skin. It leaves the Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) accessible and makes use of UV-resistant marine-grade stitching, you choice of polished nickel or matte black hardware, and includes both a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. More details below.

While it certainly won’t come with that hand-crafted quality or make use of premium materials like the Pad & Quill variant above, you can save a small fortune with this Marge Plus Leather Apple Watch Band. It is currently selling for just over $8.50 Prime shipped after you clip the coupon and is compatible with all Apple Watch models.

Having said, it might be a good idea to browse through our latest roundup of the best bands on the market, if not just to see what’s out there. Alongside these ongoing deals on stainless steel Apple Watch 7 models, you’ll find loads of options starting from $5 in our curated list of bands right here.

More on the Aged Whiskey Lowry Cuff:

The Aged Whiskey Lowry Cuff is made with American full-grain leather, stitched with UV-resistant thread designed to last for decades. Each watch is made by hand and includes the signature of the artisan who made that watch band. That is our tribute to the artisan. Every Pad & Quill Apple Watch band and cuff includes our 25 Year leather warranty and a 30 Day money-back promise.

