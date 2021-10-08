Best Apple Watch Series 7 bands for any style and budget

Apple Watch Series 7 officially went up for sale today, delivering the latest fitness experiences for those in the iPhone ecosystem. With the first orders slated to arrive next week with the same Solo Loop and Sport bands, we’re rounding up all of the best offerings to help mix up your look for less in the meantime. With quite an expansive collection of offerings out there, it’s tough to find the perfect style, so be sure to head below where you’ll find all of the best Apple Watch band recommendations starting at just $5.

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces a larger screen than its predecessors with 41mm and 45mm offerings. Thankfully the wearable continues the trend of working with the entire catalog of existing bands.

Starting with Apple’s official Series 7 Watch Bands

Before we dive in to cover all of the more affordable offerings on the market, it’s a good idea to recap all of the current straps in the official Apple stable right now. This year has seen quite a few new models arrive ahead of the new Apple Watch Series 7, making for one of the most expansive collections out there.

The classic Sport Bands are a go-to for casual wear and working out alike, with prices starting at $49. Available in both silicone and nylon offerings, you’ll find plenty of different colors to pair with whichever style of the new Apple Watch you picked up. There are also more unique accessories in the collection like (Product)RED, Nike+ Editions, and the Pride bands. And don’t forget about Apple’s new Solo Loops.

Stepping up to the $99 price point introduces some of the more popular options in Apple’s stable of Series 7 Watch bands, its Leather Link. Available in three colors, including black, Meyer Lemon, and more, these have unique designs have the expected premium materials to complete your wearable. At that same going rate, the unique Milanese Loops sit at $99 in whichever color you pick.

If you’re looking to spend above $100, you’ll get into the higher-end of the official Apple offerings. There’s the Modern Buckle which delivers a unique twist on the usual leather look at $149, as well as the even more elegant Hermès straps from $339 and up. Finally, things are culminated by the much-maligned Space Black Link Bracelet, which tops out at $449.

Sport bands offer the best value

As is the case year after year, Apple Watch sport bands remain the best value in the space. On the third-party front, there is a massive selection of silicone offerings to choose from. You’ll find pricing starting at $5, including everything from your typical design that has been with the Apple Watch since day one to recreations of the Solo Loop and even more fitness-worthy styles that mimic the Nike+ form.

Alongside the more entry-level offerings that are available in droves at Amazon, plenty of well-known brands have delivered their own take on the sport band. A personal favorite are the Nomad Sport Bands, which were recently updated in several new colors to go alongside the Apple Watch Series 7.

These are comprised of an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber and are covered in a microtexture coat to pair with the unique notched design. There’s also an aluminum pin latch system that’s every bit as premium as Apple’s in-house alternatives. While these aren’t as affordable as some of the lesser-known brands, the $59.95 price tag is an easy recommendation.

Metal Link delivers premium stylings

Speaking of Nomad, the brand also makes our favorite Apple Watch Series 7 band on the more stylish front of a metal link offering. Apple’s own models have long been one of the worst offenders of having an egregious price tag, which is where the metal bands from Nomad come into play. Available in both stainless steel and titanium offerings, these are every bit as premium as the wears they pair with.

On top of just being able to pick which material, there are silver and black colorways available on either offering. Each one has a redesigned magnetic clasp as well as an adjustable link design. The $149.95 starting prices are certainly higher than other bands on the market, but will still let you elevate the look of your wearable at a more modest price than Apple’s in-house offerings. Our hands-on review provides some additional insight.

If you’d rather just go with a more affordable offering to pair with your Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon has quite the selection for you. With pricing under $20, you’ll find various styles and colorways available.

Leather

There are two schools of thought for those trying to escape Apple’s higher-priced leather Series 7 watch bands. The best Series 7 budget option comes in nearly 15 different colors, including more traditional shades like brown, black, and gray. There are also more unique offerings like blue, red, and pink. Of course, with a budget price tag comes equally low-cost materials, which may not stand the test of time. But overall, ratings are solid here.

Stepping up to more premium offerings brings us to third-party manufacturers like Pad & Quill. They’ve been cranking out quality options crafted out of high-end materials for some time now with prices from $80 across several different styles. So whether you’re looking for something more unique like the Lowry Cuff or basic like the Pilot’s Band, Pad & Quill has you covered.

Of course, other veterans in this category also have you covered with their mix of high-end stylings and wallet-friendly prices. Nomad also has a nice selection of leather bands that we recently featured in another Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Replicate the Hermès look with Apple Watch Series 7

Apple’s own in-house offerings aside, the Hermès bands are easily the most premium and expensive offerings on the market. Trying to recreate those iconic looks doesn’t have to be too costly though, as there are plenty of third-party offerings available. Starting at around $15 on Amazon, there are quite a few different cuff-style bands to consider. Check out the entire selection of available bands here for more ideas if you’re looking to show off the Hermès style without breaking the bank.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!