Starfrit’s Rotato Express makes peeling potatoes, apples, and more simple at $15

Amazon is offering the Starfrit Rotato Express for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal saves 25% and marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in years. If you love peeled vegetables, potatoes, and more, then this is an absolute must. You can attach cucumbers, potatoes, tomatoes, apples, eggplants, peaches, and more to the Rotato Express and it easily peels the skin away without “wasting any of the nutritious part of the vegetable.” Plus, Starfrit says it only takes 10 seconds to “plop on a potato, peel it, and pare it.” Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? KitchenAid’s euro peeler is available on Amazon for just $8. While it won’t take care of peeling tasks quite as fast as today’s lead deal, at $7 below the Rotato Express, you’ll be leaving quite a bit of cash in your pocket while still being able to peel fruits and vegetables just the same.

Your freshly peeled vegetables will go perfectly with Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer. Right now, this versatile kitchen cooking companion is on sale for $200, which is matching the Amazon low price of $80 off. Looking for other ways to level up your cooking game? Our home goods guide is chock full of more deals to check out, so be sure to give that a look as well.

Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler features:

Cucumbers, Zucchinis, Eggplant, Sweet potatoes, Lemons, Limes, Radishes, Kiwis, Peaches, Pears, Apples, Beets, Tomatoes, Turnips, Onions.

Peeling is quick and easy with the Electric Rotato Peeler. It peels just the skin without wasting any of the nutritious part of the vegetable.

Plop on a potato, peel it and pare it in 10 seconds flat! The Electric Rotato Peeler instantly peels at the push of a button. It stops automatically when the peeling is over.

