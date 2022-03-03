Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer matching Amazon low at $200 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart dual layer Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is $80 off, matching the Amazon all-time low, $20 under our holiday mention from last year, and the best price we can find. It typically sells for $280 at Best Buy as well where it is now matched at $200. You’ll also find the larger 8-quart three layer model with the thermometer attachment marked down to $299.99 shipped from the regular $350. These modern multi-cookers provide 14 preset modes including steam frying and convenient multi-layer cooking you won’t see on the competitors. That’s on top of typical air frying and a built-in pressure setting. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you can do without the steam action and multi-layer setup, one of the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 models will likely do the trick. You can score the 6-quart variant at $89 on Amazon right now, which is easily one of the most popular one-pot meal solutions on the market and comes in at over $100 less.

We also have a series of other air fryer options on sale right now from $52 in yesterday’s roundup. But just make sure you’re ready for summer cookouts with these deal on Kamado Joe’s Kettle Joe charcoal grill. It features a 2-tier system for cooking various things and different temperatures and you can get all of the details right here. Hit up our home goods hub for more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer:

NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only).

REVERSIBLE RACK: Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals.

