Woot clears out prev-gen. 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro with up to $319 in savings

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s previous-generation 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro with up to $319 in savings. Prime members will score free shipping, which is will run you $6 otherwise. Leading the way is the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $829.99. Down from the original $999 price tag, this is $20 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low at $169 off.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro still delivers plenty of value despite not being the new M1 model, especially thanks to today’s discounts. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

As far as more affordable iPadOS solutions go, we’re still tracking the entry-level 10.2-inch model on sale right now, too. This offering went up for grabs in our Apple guide earlier in the week, delivering the best price yet at $50 off. It might not be as compelling of a package as the lead deal, but will still be a notable solution to those who don’t need to flex the Pro features found above.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

