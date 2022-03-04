Google Nest Thermostat hits second-best price yet at Amazon of $93 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $92.89 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6 in order to mark the second-best price at within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Now that spring is approaching, having an automated thermostat is a novel solution for automatically adjusting temperatures as weather jumps between frigid mornings and more temperate afternoons. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $49 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule until things start to warm up.

As far as other discounts go for outfitting your Assistant setup, we’re still tracking the first price cuts of the year on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems. With prices starting at $69, you’ll be able to save on single- and three-node packages with up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, device prioritization, and more.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

