Best Buy’s latest weekend sale discounts Nest Hub Max, HomePod mini, Chromebooks, more

Best Buy is heading into the weekend today to launch its latest 3-day sale live now through Sunday. Discounting a selection of Google Assistant devices, Chromebooks, smart TVs, HomePod mini bundles, and more, you’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the highlights.

Headlining all of the discounts this weekend, you’ll find the best price of the year on Google Nest Hub Max at $169. Available at Adorama as well as Best Buy and B&H for $1 more, this is marking the lowest price we’ve seen at $20 below our previous mention.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review, too.

While our top picks above are just a few of the highlights from the Best Buy weekend sale, you’ll want to check out everything else right here. Just keep in mind that the offers will only be live through the end of the weekend, so better act fast!

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

