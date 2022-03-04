Prep for spring break with this CargoLoc 2-piece roof top cross bar set at $41 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the CargoLoc 2-piece Aluminum Roof Top Cross Bar Set for $40.89 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years at Amazon. If you’re planning a spring road trip in a few weeks, then this is a great way to add some extra room to the inside of your car. Curious how that’ll work? Well, these cross bars are perfect for setting across your roof rack to create a storage area, which makes it simple to put a luggage carrier or anything else on top of your vehicle. It can hold up to 150 pounds as well, and measures 52-inches end to end, fitting a maximum span of 46-inches between side rails. It’s also great for stowing your kayak, mountain bike, and more as you head outdoors this spring and summer. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need to carry luggage, but instead need to transport two bikes, then today’s deal might not be the best solution, thought you could make it work. Instead, we recommend checking out Allen Sports’ deluxe trunk-mounted dual bike rack that’s available for just under $40 at Amazon. It’ll leave a buck in your pocket over today’s lead deal and doesn’t require you to already have a roof rack on a vehicle to use, making it quite a bit more versatile.

Another road trip necessity is this 3-in-1 car phone mount. It can attach to your windshield, dashboard, or air vent making it super simple to dock your phone before driving away. Whether you need hands-free calling, navigation, or anything else, this mount is perfect for you at just $24.

More on the CargoLoc Roof TOp Cross Bar Set:

Load capacity is 150 lbs. Lockable for more security. Limited Lifetime Warranty. At CargoLoc, we are committed to being the recognized market leader in the cargo management category. Being vertically integrated, we bring to you proprietary and innovative products, with consistency that will exceed your expectations. To ensure cargo security and safety, each component must meet or exceed strict standards from strength, durability and consistency. Some of the benefits that set us apart, is our webbing and capacities. At CargoLoc, we partner exclusively with world class webbing mills to design, develop and build the best webbing money can buy. Our Rated Capacity is the true rated capacity, vs. other supplies rate up to that capacity.

