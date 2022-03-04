Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Dash, Vent, and Windshield Car Phone Mount $24, more

VICSEED (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Dashboard, Vent, and Windshield Phone Mount for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, today’s deal is a 20% discount, saving $6 from its normal going rate of $30 at Amazon. Designed to attach to your car’s dashboard, windshield, or even air vent, this mount is quite versatile overall. It’s the perfect spring road trip travel companion and will make it easy to stay hands-free while driving this year, which is a goal all of us should strive for. Whether you need navigational help, quick access to music controls, or just a helping hand in holding your phone while it’s on speaker, this mount is up to the task.

This Upgraded phone holder car features a strong 3 layers of gel suction cup with tight vacuum lock mechanism, keeps this car phone holder mount 20 x more stable than other car phone mount, even on muddy or bump roads or a sharp turn, makes your car phone holder will stay in place firmly and reliably. Remove easily by opening the lock without leaving any nasty mark on your dash. Based on 3rd-gen car phone holder mount, our product manager designed this 4th-gen car phone mount with the quick-release button on both sides to meet different customers’ needs. Either you press one or both buttons, you can quickly release your phone in 0.1s. Squeeze the fingerprint clamps lightly to lock your phone 100% firmly, never falling off. You can lock or release your cellphone with only one hand, super easy to use

