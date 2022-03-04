Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Dash, Vent, and Windshield Car Phone Mount $24, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesVICSEED
50% off From $5

VICSEED (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Dashboard, Vent, and Windshield Phone Mount for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, today’s deal is a 20% discount, saving $6 from its normal going rate of $30 at Amazon. Designed to attach to your car’s dashboard, windshield, or even air vent, this mount is quite versatile overall. It’s the perfect spring road trip travel companion and will make it easy to stay hands-free while driving this year, which is a goal all of us should strive for. Whether you need navigational help, quick access to music controls, or just a helping hand in holding your phone while it’s on speaker, this mount is up to the task.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This Upgraded phone holder car features a strong 3 layers of gel suction cup with tight vacuum lock mechanism, keeps this car phone holder mount 20 x more stable than other car phone mount, even on muddy or bump roads or a sharp turn, makes your car phone holder will stay in place firmly and reliably. Remove easily by opening the lock without leaving any nasty mark on your dash.

Based on 3rd-gen car phone holder mount, our product manager designed this 4th-gen car phone mount with the quick-release button on both sides to meet different customers’ needs. Either you press one or both buttons, you can quickly release your phone in 0.1s. Squeeze the fingerprint clamps lightly to lock your phone 100% firmly, never falling off. You can lock or release your cellphone with only one hand, super easy to use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
VICSEED

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder mount sees first de...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Chargi...
Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon 10-ft. MFi USB-C ...
The Dark Knight trilogy falls to $40 at Amazon on 4K Bl...
Add another 3 months to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate su...
9to5Toys Daily: March 4, 2022 – AirPods 3 hit $145, 1...
Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahe...
Apple’s new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio down to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments