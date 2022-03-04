Amazon’s latest eero 6/Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now on sale from $83

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems starting at $83 shipped for the single-node router. Normally fetching $129, this is 36% off the usual price tag, $7 below our previous mention, and the second-best price to date at within $6 of the all-time low. You can also save on more capable multi-node systems, as well. The latest eero 6 lineup features support for up to 900Mb/s speeds alongside 1,500-square foot or more of coverage. On top of a Zigbee hub and newfound HomeKit router integration, there’s also the much more recent addition of Thread support to round out the package. Head below for more.

All of the eero Wi-Fi 6 discounts this weekend:

As far as other discounts go for renovating the home network, we’re still tracking the first price cuts of the year on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems. With prices starting at $69, you’ll be able to save on single- and three-node packages with up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, device prioritization, and other features fit for an Assistant setup.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

