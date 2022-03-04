Save $50 on latest Fitbit 3 and Charge 5 fitness trackers starting at $130

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Save $50 From $130

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is returning to the Black Friday price at $50 off in order to mark the second-best discount to date. Coming within $1 of the all-time low, this is also the best we’ve seen since back in April of 2021. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

Amazon is also continuing the savings over to the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker. Currently marked down to $129.95, today’s offer marks the second-best Amazon discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage.

For something a bit more premium than either of the Fitness offerings on sale today, ongoing discounts make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $350, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Garmin’s new Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch can be i...
Twelve South’s ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch band on...
Get the kids reading with Amazon’s latest Kindle ...
Amazon takes up to $150 off latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros...
Ninja’s regularly up to $300 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air...
Google Nest Thermostat hits second-best price yet at Am...
OnePlus 9 and its three Hasselblad-backed cameras fall ...
Apple’s new iPad mini 6 starts at $459 via Amazon...
Load more...
Show More Comments