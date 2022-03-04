Save $50 on latest Fitbit 3 and Charge 5 fitness trackers starting at $130

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is returning to the Black Friday price at $50 off in order to mark the second-best discount to date. Coming within $1 of the all-time low, this is also the best we’ve seen since back in April of 2021. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

Amazon is also continuing the savings over to the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker. Currently marked down to $129.95, today’s offer marks the second-best Amazon discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage.

For something a bit more premium than either of the Fitness offerings on sale today, ongoing discounts make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $350, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!