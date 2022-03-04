Upgrade your party with the OontZ Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker for $59.50, a 15% discount

The official Cambridge Soundworks Amazon storefront is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $59.49 shipped. Normally listed around $70, the 15% discount seen here is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this speaker listed for the past 3 months. Make your party even better with this waterproof speaker with a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet. Featuring 15 hours of non-stop playtime, the stereo enclosure “produces crystal clear sound with no distortion”. Play your music with two OontZ speakers for a true stereo experience. Don’t let your phone battery die! The OontZ Angle 3 Pro comes with a built-in battery bank for charging devices!

With the Oontz mobile app, you’ll have ultimate control over the speaker. You can adjust the EQ of the speaker, set up two speakers for stereo audio, and control each speaker independently along with changing audio sources. Protect your speaker with the Khanka Hard Travel Case for OontZ Angle 3 Pro for $16. This case will comfortably fit the speaker along with the charging cable, that way the party never has to end!

OontZ Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Advanced antenna and Bluetooth 5.0 connects quickly to your Echo, Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, smartphone, cell phones, tablet, MacBook, laptop and all other Bluetooth devices; and plays up to 100 unobstructed feet away!

Immerse in the fun with your sounds! This Bluetooth speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be submerged up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. No need to worry about the splashes of water on the beach or a sudden rain—OontZ Pro Speaker has got your fun and music covered!

Enjoy longer playtime up to 15 hours when fully charged and set to 2/3rd volume! Stream and listen to your music playlist on your device all night! With its 21-Watt Digital AMP, you can fill your room and outdoor spaces with high-quality sound and rich bass.

