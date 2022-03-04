Apple’s new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio down to second-best price at $145 (Reg. $179)

Woot is now offering the new Apple AirPods 3 for $144.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention from back in January and marking the best price in months at within $5 of the all-time low. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case, these previous-generation offerings are on sale for $110 and arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the ongoing discounts.

As far as other notable Apple discounts go to end the week, two of its latest iPadOS machines are down to the best prices of the year. First up, we have the all-new iPad mini 6 starting at $459 alongside a pre-Apple event discount on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $150 off.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!