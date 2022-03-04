Renpho’s Apple Watch-friendly Smart Scale tracks your fitness journey at $17.50 (Reg. $25+)

The official Renpho Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart BMI Scale for $17.50 when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code C9VN7L6T at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $27, this is about 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also about $2.50 below the price we tracked during the holidays last year. A great addition to your wearable fitness tracker and 2022 health regimen, it connects with the Renpho app on your Apple Watch (Apple Health) and works with Fitbit as well as Google Fit to keep tabs on your fitness journey. It can track 13 body measurements, including weight, BMI, and body fat percentage, with a 395-pound weight capacity and a tempered glass surface as well as being one of the more popular options on Amazon. More details below.

A slightly more affordable option comes by way of the Etekcity Smart Digital model. This smart scale works nicely with Amazon’s Alexa as well as Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and Samsung Health at just under $17 Prime shipped. It also has much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, making today’s purchase really just a matter of personal preference on the look and feel.

While we are talking fitness trackers, be sure to dive into our ongoing price drops on the latest-model Apple Watch models right here. Then go check out our fitness tracker deal hub and this morning’s offer on Fitbit 3 and Charge 5 wearables starting at $130 with up to $50 in savings to be had.

More on the Renpho BMI smart scale:

Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.

13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody’s metrics change on Renpho app.

User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!