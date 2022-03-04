Sunny Health & Fitness’ magnetic elliptical with tablet holder falls to Amazon low at $190

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer with Tablet Holder for $190.06 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $330, though since December it’s been around $260 at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to help you tackle those 2022 fitness goals set back in January. It uses magnetic resistance to offer eight levels of intensity depending on how much effort you want to put into a workout. The performance display helps you keep track of workout information in real-time as well, which includes distance, speed, calories burned, and more. The 18-inch stride length is also pretty nice, as it’s longer than many alternatives. Keep reading for more.

This pack of neoprene-coated dumbbells are great for working your arms out after using the elliptical for cardio. It comes with three pairs of weights ranging from three to eight pounds each. Plus, the included stand makes cleaning up a simple task after a workout. Coming in at $45 on Amazon, it’s also easy to grab this set of dumbbells with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that right now you can save $50 on latest Fitbit 3 and Charge 5 fitness trackers. These pair perfectly with the mentions above and have prices starting at just $130. The built-in heart rate monitors, step counters, and sleep trackers make these fitness wearables a must for keeping tabs on your fitness routine.

More on the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical:

Magnetic resistance: turn the resistance knob on this manual elliptical to cycle through 8 levels of magnetic intensity. Each level makes it more challenging to perform strides on the elliptical. Durable steel construction

Pulse grips: measure the intensity of your exercise by checking your heart RATE in real time by grabbing on to the Pulse grips.

Performance display: Track your workout information in real time with the battery-powered performance display. Monitor your time, distance, speed, and calories burned on one convenient display.

