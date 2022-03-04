The Dark Knight trilogy falls to $40 at Amazon on 4K Blu-ray, more Batman bundles from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Batman movies on Blu-ray from $35 shipped. Our favorite deal here is The Dark Knight Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $39.99. Down from $50, this 20% discount returns the collection to the lowest price that Amazon has offered it for. This bundle includes all three of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies starring Christian Bale, who’s arguably one of the best Batman’s that we’ve seen to date. Starting with Batman Begins, you’ll learn the Dark Knight’s origin story and go through as he faces perils, The Joker (Heath Ledger), and even Bane (Tom Hardy.) Shop the rest of the Batman movie deals at Amazon, and then head below for additional information.

If you already own all of the Batman movies, then why not pick up a metal die-cast Bat-Signal? It’s available on Amazon for $35 and will become a talking point of any Batman collection. Plus, it’s fully functional, so if you ever need to summon the masked man himself, well, you’ll be fully prepared.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest movie sale has superhero flicks for under $10 as well as a $1 rental. Whether you want to watch the latest Avengers films, prefer to own Batman digitally, catch up on Iron Man, or even watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Apple’s latest roundup of discounts has you covered.

The Dark Knight synopsis:

Batman Begins: Batman Begins explores the origins of the Batman legend and the Dark Knight’s emergence as a force for good in Gotham. The Dark Knight: The follow-up to Batman Begins, The Dark Knight reunites director Christopher Nolan and star Christian Bale, who reprises the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in his continuing war on crime. The Dark Knight Rises: It has been eight years since Batman vanished into the night, turning, in that instant, from hero to fugitive. Assuming the blame for the death of D.A. Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight sacrificed everything for what he and Commissioner Gordon both hoped was the greater good.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!