Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of this year’s Lightyear film release

As Pixar ramps up marketing ahead of this summer’s Toy Story origin feature film debut, the official Woody and Buzz Lightyear Tamagotchi Nanos have surfaced. Now up for pre-order, the new Toy Story x Tamagotchis bring nostalgia from every angle with classic designs from the original trilogy of films and that usual pocket pet treatment we all know and love. The new Lightyear origin story film saw a new trailer release last month, and now the folks in charge on the Tamagotchi front have teamed up with Disney and friends to bring the cast to its tiny handheld and quite collectible new toys. Head below for a closer look at and more details on the Woody and Buzz Lightyear Tamagotchi Nanos.

New Woody and Buzz Lightyear Tamagotchi Nanos

The new Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nanos bring the usual pocket full of nostalgia to the party with the classic tear drop form-factor and pixelated display alongside a Toy Story twist, much like we have seen from the Star Wars and PAC-MAN editions.

Play with and care for your favorite toys from the palm of your hand with Toy Story Tamagotchi! Inspired by the universally loved Disney Pixar franchise, Toy Story, you can now take your buddies Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the Toy Story gang, and interact with them on-the go!

How you interact with the Woody or Buzz Lightyear Tamagotchi will determine which toy they introduce you to next. There are 17 different characters to interact with, including a pair of “secret” additions, alongside three mini games. Just be sure to keep your “toys happy and dust free” because if you neglect them for too long they might get sold at a yard sale. Except Forky “who runs away to hide in the trash!”

Both colorways are now up for pre-order at Amazon for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. They are set for release on July 13 – about a month after the new Lightyear film hits theaters on June 17, 2022. They ship with the usual Amazon pre-order price guarantee, which ensures you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to between now and then anyway.

Tamagotchi might not be the fad they used to be, but for retro toy collectors and fans of Pixar’s toys-to-life film franchise, the Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nanos are a real treat. They make for great little hits of nostalgia in the game room or on the shelf in your collection.

