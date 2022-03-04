Upgrade your cordless water flosser with new Amazon lows: Oral-B, Philips, more from $21

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-B
New lows From $21

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser or $57.80 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $90 directly from Oral-B, this one typically sells for $75 at Amazon these days and is now at a new all-time low there. This setup comes with the water flosser handle itself alongside a pair of nozzles, and the charging station to take your personal oral irrigation game up a notch. The wireless operation is joined by something Oral-B calls “Oxyjet Technology [that] helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums” with an “on-demand button” to control the three available flossing modes: multi-jet, rotational, or focused streams for digging in below the gumline. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details and water flosser deals below. 

More water flosser deals: 

While we are on the subject of personal care, you might want to take a look at this deal on Philips’ 14-length OneBlade Pro Face + Body Shaving Kit if you haven’t yet. Now matching the Amazon all-time low, this full body solution is currently marked down to $75 shipped and you can get all of the information you need in our previous coverage

More on the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser:

  • You will receive (1) Water Flosser Advanced Portable Handle, (1) Charger, (2) Nozzles (1 Aquafloss, 1 Precision Jet)
  • NEW Oxyjet Technology targets and helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums
  • On-demand button allows for great control with less mess
  • Cordless – with long lasting rechargeable battery and charging station for a portable deep clean
  • 3 flossing modes for just the right cleaning pressure

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ditch gas and oil with this 20V cordless electric leaf ...
Take the Macmission 100 e-bike to work with 47-mile ran...
Paxcess 60W solar panel offers 18W USB-C at $105 (Save ...
EGO’s refurbished 56V blower doesn’t need gas or oi...
Bird Bike sees first discount at $300 off, now $2,000, ...
Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this ...
Nature Power’s 215W solar panel starts your off-grid ...
Snapper’s XD 82V cordless electric snow blower falls ...
Load more...
Show More Comments