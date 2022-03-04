Upgrade your cordless water flosser with new Amazon lows: Oral-B, Philips, more from $21

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser or $57.80 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $90 directly from Oral-B, this one typically sells for $75 at Amazon these days and is now at a new all-time low there. This setup comes with the water flosser handle itself alongside a pair of nozzles, and the charging station to take your personal oral irrigation game up a notch. The wireless operation is joined by something Oral-B calls “Oxyjet Technology [that] helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums” with an “on-demand button” to control the three available flossing modes: multi-jet, rotational, or focused streams for digging in below the gumline. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details and water flosser deals below.

While we are on the subject of personal care, you might want to take a look at this deal on Philips’ 14-length OneBlade Pro Face + Body Shaving Kit if you haven’t yet. Now matching the Amazon all-time low, this full body solution is currently marked down to $75 shipped and you can get all of the information you need in our previous coverage.

You will receive (1) Water Flosser Advanced Portable Handle, (1) Charger, (2) Nozzles (1 Aquafloss, 1 Precision Jet)

NEW Oxyjet Technology targets and helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums

On-demand button allows for great control with less mess

Cordless – with long lasting rechargeable battery and charging station for a portable deep clean

3 flossing modes for just the right cleaning pressure

