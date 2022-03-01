Philips’ 14-length OneBlade Pro Face + Body Shaving Kit now matching Amazon low at $75

Phototech (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Face + Body Kit for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $90 these days, this one sat at $100 for most of last year and is now matching the Amazon all-time low, a price we have only tracked once before today. This bundle includes the 14-length multi-comb, but also comes with the 2-piece body shaving kit, unlike some of the other listings you will see on this model. It features an LED display that showcases the battery status and travel lock as well as a dual sided blade for edging and detail work as well. That’s alongside a 90-minute wireless shave time before it needs a recharge. Similar models carry 4+ star ratings from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you can do without the body shaving combs and the extended 90-minute wireless battery life, the standard model Philips Norelco OneBlade might do the trick. This one comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon where it carries best-seller status and is among the most popular options available.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Face + Body Kit:

Unique OneBlade Technology – The PHILIPS Norelco OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it’s efficient – even on longer hairs.

