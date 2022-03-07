Lock-in the best price of 2022 on Car and Driver magazine at just $3.50/yr. (More than 65% off)

DiscountMags is now offering a particularly notable deal on Car and Driver magazine. If you or anyone you know is a vehicle enthusiasts or are looking to extend a subscription, you’ll want to take a closer look at this deal. You can now score 2 years of Car and Driver for just $6.99 with free delivery, no sales tax, and no auto renewals (click “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout). That’s $3.50 per year and easily rivaling the once per year Black Friday offers we tracked in 2021 as well as being the best price of 2022 yet. For comparison, it sells for $9.50 per at Amazon. Head below for even more details.

For those unfamiliar here, Car and Driver magazine covers just about everything an enthusiast could want. From the latest market news and upcoming releases, to super cars, “comprehensive” coverage on family vehicles, and road tests, it is certainly worth look for those interested, and especially so at this price.

Today’s deal on Car and Driver magazine is even lower than the $4 per title offer live in the bundle sale at DiscountMags. However, this event is still live tonight and yields the best prices around on loads of other popular titles, so browse through now while you still can.

Then go scoop up your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies while you’re at it.

More on Car and Driver magazine:

This magazine is for automobile enthusiasts interested in domestic and imported autos. Each issue contains road tests and features on performance, sports, international coverage of road race, stock and championship car events, technical reports, personalities and products. Road tests are conducted with electronic equipment by engineers and journalists and the results are an important part of the magazine’s review section.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!