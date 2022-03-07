Char-Broils’ 3-burner gas grill with TRU-infrared cooking tech falls to $290 (Reg. $415)

Woot is offering the Char-Broil TRU-Infrared 3-burner Cabinet-style Gas Grill for $289.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same model for $415 right now and the lowest price that we’ve seen there over the past 12 months is $353. This grill is perfect for spring BBQs and cookouts with friends and family. The 450-square inch cooking surface has plenty of room to grill for even larger groups and the grates are porcelain-coated to make them durable, rust-resistant, and “easy to clean.” Plus, it has a push-to-start electric ignition system and a swing-a-way warming rack to make it even more versatile. Char-Broil’s TRU-infrared cooking technology is also designed to help prevent flare-ups and deliver an even heat across your cooking surface for juicier food. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to grab Cuisinart’s wooden-handle grill tool set that’s available for $27 on Amazon right now. It has all you’ll need to get started with cooking outdoors including tongs, a spatula, grill scraper/brush, skewers, and more, making it a great starter set if you’ve never had a grill before.

For indoor cooking, don’t forget that Chefman’s 8-quart air fryer is currently matching its Amazon low price at $60, delivering a great way to enjoy crispy and delicious food without the need of deep frying. Plus, we’re seeing Instant, Ninja, and other deals from $52, so be sure to swing by our roundup, as well as the home goods guide, for all the ways you can save on kitchen upgrades this spring.

More on the Char-Broil 3-burner Gas Grill:

Exclusive stainless steel finish for increased style and durability

TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks juicier food

450-square-inches of primary cooking space is great for most cookouts

Porcelain-coated grates are durable, rust-resistant and easy-to-clean

Reliable push-to-start electronic ignition and swing-a-way warming rack for added versatility

