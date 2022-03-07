Chefman’s 8-qt. air fryer matching the Amazon low at $60 + Instant, Ninja, more from $52

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 over at Best Buy, it is more typically in the $100 region at Amazon where it is now 40% off and matching the all-time low there. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention on this model. Alongside the viewing window so you can keep an eye on the cook if you want, this one features an 8-quart capacity that can feed the whole family, make extra large side dishes for holiday feasts, and more. It also sports four one-touch cooking presets for that set-it-and-forget-it experience including “golden-brown French fries, crispy fried chicken, tender meat, and delicate fish.” A nice shake reminder is in place alongside the dishwasher-safe, non-stick cooking basket. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for even more multi-cooker and air fryer deals from $52.

We also have some more affordable solutions available in the air fryer category alongside some all-in-one options and the latest-model Instant Pot Pro Plus with only the second price drop we have tracked on Amazon thus far.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, this morning also saw a notable price drop go live on Ninja’s Foodi Power Blender. Now $60 off the going rate, this is matching the Amazon all-time low at $180 shipped with the ability to whip up smoothies, mix batter and dough alongside full-on food processing options. All of the details are right here.

FAMILY-SIZED FRYING: Create delicious weeknight meals for the whole family in one convenient air frying pro. The Chefman TurboFry Touch is your key to creating healthier dinners, delicious lunches, satisfying sides, and even crispy reheated leftovers.

EASY VIEWING: Keep an eye on dinner using the extra-large viewing window and bright interior light. Use the advanced digital display, with unique placement on the top of the airfryer, you can control your cooking and monitor results without ever taking your eyes off of your ingredients.

COOKING PRESETS: Serve your favorite fried meals in an instant with 4 one-touch cooking presets. At the push of a button, you can perfectly cook golden-brown French fries, crispy fried chicken, tender meat, and delicate fish. Plus, the LED shake reminder ensures even results every time.

