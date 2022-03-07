Elgato’s OG Stream Deck lets you program advanced macros with rare sale at $128.50

Amazon is offering the original Elgato Stream Deck for $128.43 shipped. This deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, and is among the lowest offers we’ve tracked since Black Friday. The Stream Deck is the perfect upgrade to your Twitch gaming setup. However, the functionality doesn’t end with just streaming. Whether you want to control game capture, change OBS scenes, or manipulate audio, the Stream Deck can do just that. But, it also works fantastically for video editing with Premiere or Final Cut, graphic design in Photoshop, audio cutting in Audition, or with any other program as you can program both basic and complex macro functions with Stream Deck. You’ll find that there are plugins to let you display changing information, like stock prices, smart home statuses, and more. Check out our review of the MK.2 which runs the same software as today’s lead deal for more on just how extensible this macro keyboard is, then head below for more.

Update 3/7 @ 8:22 AM: Amazon is now offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K for $99.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $110 to $130 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since the holiday season and the largest discount of the year so far.

Now, if you don’t have enough desk space to add the Stream Deck to your setup, consider instead swapping your keyboard out for the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO. It can be picked up at Amazon for $41 and integrates with Elgato’s Stream Deck software. Sure, there are no customizable LCD displays here, but the software-side of things is identical, allowing you to program either simple or complex macros to accomplish various functions at your desk.

Don’t forget that today we’re seeing a selection of HyperX discounts in Amazon’s latest Gold Box sale. There’s plenty of ways to save here, including the brand’s QuadCast S USB Condenser Mic at $120, which is a $40 discount. Plus, you’ll find discounts on other mics, keyboards, headsets, and more.

More on the Elgato Stream Deck:

15 LCD keys: Tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio and more

Fully customizable: Personalize keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds

Direct integration: Control game capture, OBS, XSplit, TipeeeStream, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more

Easy setup: Simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app

Unlimited control: Nest folders within folders to store as many actions as you want

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!