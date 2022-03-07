Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels fall to $175 (Reg. $205), more from $19

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a wide selection of its Wi-Fi RGBIC and RGBWW smart home lighting gear on sale priced from $19. One of our favorite deals is the Glide Hexa Wi-Fi RGBIC Light Panels for $175.09 shipped. Since December, these light panels have been going for $206 at Amazon, though last year we did see them fall as low as $152 back in October. Taking on Nanoleaf for wall-mounted light panels, the Govee Glide Hexa are a great way to give your space a facelift as we head into spring. There’s just something about winter fading away and the weather warming up that makes spring the perfect time to give your office a refresh. These light panels attach to your wall and can each display up to six colors at one time for “ultra-smooth flowing effects.” Plus, with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, these panels also work with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control. Take a closer look at what Govee’s Glide lineup offers in our review of the brand’s Wall Light. Keep reading for additional Govee deals from $19 for other places in your home.

Don’t forget that Philips Hue just launched a new Gradient Tube lamp that offers addressable RGB lighting, making it the perfect addition to your HomeKit-enabled smart setup.

More on the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels:

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are composed of 10 panels that can be assorted into various shapes. It can be controlled using your favorite voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the Govee Home App. You can even customize your design, effects, colors, and more.

