RGB can be a polarizing topic. Some people love adding more colorful lighting to their setup, and some might think it’s an eyesore. But however you feel about it, Govee has been providing some great accessories and options for those who are looking to paint their spaces in color. Check out the guide for the latest and greatest deals from Govee. Alongside everything from immersive TV backlighting to kits for cars, the Govee Glide Wall Light is just one of the most recent offerings that easily attaches to a wall to pop some color. Be sure to hit the video below to see all the details.

Quick overview

At its core, the Glide Wall Light is a customizable6-section RGB light that can be controlled via an app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Coming in at $90, the Glide Wall Light is quite a bit more expensive than light strips from Govee, but it serves a much different purpose.

Plastic diffusers cover the lights and make them better as a light that faces a room instead of hiding behind an object for an ambient glow. This makes it more of a nano-leaf style type light.

The six pieces can snap together in different configurations align with a single 90-degree connector for some neat framing options.

Out of the box

Getting the Glide Wall Light out of the box, we have some literature like the user manual and a quick start guide. Next, the six LED tubes and the 90-degree connector make up the lighting hardware when plugged into the controller and power adapter.

Govee Glide Wall Light: video

Setup

Govee makes getting set up with the Glide Wall Light very simple. On the back of each light strip section are velcro command strips. Govee suggests installing one segment at a time, starting with the furthest piece. You might want to measure or hold up the pieces prior to installation just to get an idea of where you’d like the lights to line up. The nice thing about the velcro command strips, though, is that you can easily replace them if you have mounting issues and need to readjust.

Just pull off the backing on the adhesive and stick it to the wall. I used a level just to make sure my lines were even.

Then, grab the next segment, pull off the backing, and stick it on. Each piece should be able to clip onto the piece that is already installed. Sometimes it took a little bit of wiggling to get it to pop together properly.

When you’re ready to round a corner, use the piece to make a 90 degree turn and install any remaining pieces. Then, clip on the controller and plug in the power adapter.

Govee app

To control the Glide Wall Light, first, download the Govee app. Follow the simple instructions to add a new light.

Once connected, the Govee app opens up a world of different ways to control the Glide Wall Light. Up top, you can quickly turn the strip on or off, and directly below are controls for brightness, timer, and an effects lab.

Moving further down, there are four major categories of color modes. First is music, then color, scene, and lastly, DIY.

Music mode will react to sound in various ways depending on the setting. There are two different mic settings – the visuals can sync to either your phone or a microphone built into the wall light. There are six different reactive modes that can span from the full strip flashing to little light beams following from one end to the other end of the wall light.

With color mode, you can select all of the individual segments and set them to a specific color. There are lots of possibilities here, but it also takes more time to set up than just selecting one of the pre-built scenes.

Scene mode might have the most individual options. There are subtle settings like sunset glow in the Natural tab, and more active modes like meteor.

Light

Govee doesn’t give any specs on the lighting from the Glide Wall Light, but it gets plenty bright in my opinion. In a sunlit room, it wouldn’t light up the entire space but is plenty visible. At night, it’s plenty bright and will cast light over an entire dimly lit room.

Voice control

Another nice feature is the ability to control the Glide Wall Light with Alexa or Google Assistant. I did find that you have to be pretty specific with the names that you call the different scenes, but that way, if you have an Echo or other device nearby, it’s easy to quickly change the color or mood without the app or a remote.

9to5Toys’ Take

All in all, the Govee is an easy-to-install and use wall light that captures a unique look. It’s more versatile than a bare LED strip with the built-in diffusion and can easily live behind a monitor or other piece to add some accent lighting to your room. At $90 there are certainly cheaper options for RGB lighting, but if you want to add a customizable tubular light on your wall with a wide variety of controls, then there isn’t much like the Govee Glide Wall Light.

