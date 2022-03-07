Gorgeous Italian-made Mignon Crono Coffee Grinders see rare price drops today at $209

The official Seattle Coffee Gear Amazon store is now offering the Eureka Mignon Crono Coffee Grinder for $209 shipped. Also available from directly from Seattle Coffee Gear. This rare price drop knocks $40 off the regular $249 price tag and only the second time we have seen it on sale via Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. If you’re looking for a high-quality solution that looks great on your countertop, the hand-built Crono from Milan, Italy is a wonderful option. It features 50mm flat burrs alongside a side-mounted potentiometer that allows you to “set and save your ideal grind time.” It also has step-less micro-adjustments to dial in the ideal grind setting. More details below.

As notable of a deal as today’s lead offer is, if you don’t take your morning coffee that seriously, something like the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill will likely do the trick. It sells for $60 on Amazon right now and is a #1 best-seller there. It has 18 different grind setting options as well as an 8 ounce bean hopper and one-touch grinding action.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional details on kitchen upgrades and cooking gear. Folks interested in the high-end Italian coffee grinder might also want to take a look at the Vitamix refurbished Venturist V1200 Blenders. Now marked down $300 with a solid 5-year warranty, this is a rare chance to save a ton on the pro-grade solution from Vitamix. You can get all of the details on what this thing is capable of in our deal coverage right here.

More on the Eureka Mignon Crono Coffee Grinder:

Stepless Adjust – Precise micro-adjustments make it easy to adjust for just-right drip coffee.

50mm Flat Burrs – Hardened steel burrs make quick work of pour over grounds.

Bottom Burr Adjust – Adjusted from below the motor, the burr assembly can be disassembled for maintenance without losing your grind setting.

Grind Timer – A side-mounted potentiometer lets you set and save your ideal grind time.

Italian-Made – Each Mignon Crono is built by hand in Milan, Italy.

