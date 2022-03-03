Save a massive $300 on Vitamix refurbished Venturist V1200 Blenders with smoothie cup

-
Home GoodsVitamix
$300 off $330

Vitamix is now offering its Venturist V1200 Blender for $329.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. This professional-grade blender sells for $630 new yielding a massive $300 in savings on today’s price drop. And it typically sells for $450 in renewed condition via Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any less than $390 in over a year. This is, as usual, essentially the best way to land a seriously good blender with a massive discount. Not many folks are willing to shell out $600+ for a blender, but these deep refurbished offers directly from Vitamix make everything a lot more accessible with a solid 5-year warranty included. As you can imagine, this thing can crush just about anything you throw at it and then some. This listing comes with a nice on-the-go smoothie cup alongside the manual pulse setting, a digital timer to avoid over-processing, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Vitamix customers. More details below. 

If the high-end Vitamix is still overkill for your needs, check out this Ninja Fit personal option while it’s on sale for $34. Regularly up to $60, it is an ideal little smoothie machine that costs a whole lot less. Plus, you’ll also find some additional model on sale from $80 if you’re looking for something closer to the upright Vitamix above. 

And while we are talking Ninja, we just spotted some solid up to $80 price drops on its latest-model multi-cooker steam fryers starting from $200 shipped at Amazon. These versatile machines provide steam settings as well as multi-layer cooking and you can get a closer look in this morning’s coverage. Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional cooking deals.

More on the Vitamix Venturist V1200 Blender:

Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. The Variable Speed Control lets you fine-tune every texture—from smooth purées to chunky salsas—and everything in between. The motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Vitamix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream and frozen treat maker h...
Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth party speaker system with mic inp...
Be ready for spring cold brew coffee with a 39% price d...
Wyze Cam Outdoor drops to $52 following a rare Amazon d...
Score a PowerXL Grill/Griddle for indoor BBQ and easy b...
Anova’s Precision Smart Oven has a built-in sous ...
Let Roborock’s smart auto-empty S7 robo vac and m...
Grab a Sceptre Curved 27-inch Gaming Monitor for $200
Load more...
Show More Comments