Save a massive $300 on Vitamix refurbished Venturist V1200 Blenders with smoothie cup

Vitamix is now offering its Venturist V1200 Blender for $329.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. This professional-grade blender sells for $630 new yielding a massive $300 in savings on today’s price drop. And it typically sells for $450 in renewed condition via Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any less than $390 in over a year. This is, as usual, essentially the best way to land a seriously good blender with a massive discount. Not many folks are willing to shell out $600+ for a blender, but these deep refurbished offers directly from Vitamix make everything a lot more accessible with a solid 5-year warranty included. As you can imagine, this thing can crush just about anything you throw at it and then some. This listing comes with a nice on-the-go smoothie cup alongside the manual pulse setting, a digital timer to avoid over-processing, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Vitamix customers. More details below.

If the high-end Vitamix is still overkill for your needs, check out this Ninja Fit personal option while it’s on sale for $34. Regularly up to $60, it is an ideal little smoothie machine that costs a whole lot less. Plus, you’ll also find some additional model on sale from $80 if you’re looking for something closer to the upright Vitamix above.

And while we are talking Ninja, we just spotted some solid up to $80 price drops on its latest-model multi-cooker steam fryers starting from $200 shipped at Amazon. These versatile machines provide steam settings as well as multi-layer cooking and you can get a closer look in this morning’s coverage. Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional cooking deals.

More on the Vitamix Venturist V1200 Blender:

Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. The Variable Speed Control lets you fine-tune every texture—from smooth purées to chunky salsas—and everything in between. The motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!