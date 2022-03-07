Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 models now on sale from $220 with up to $80 in savings

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 models starting at $219.99 shipped. Leading the way this time around is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $249.99. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while matching the all-time low at $5 below the previous and only other discount to date. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow.

Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Alongside the style we highlighted above, there are a collection of other entries into Samsung’s new wearable lineup on sale, too. Throughout the sale, you’re still looking at much the same up to 20% savings, just with some more affordable and even higher-end offerings for trying out the latest from Samsung.

Over on the Apple side of things, we’re still tracking ongoing discounts that make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $350, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

