Samsung’s light show Sound Tower speaker hits Amazon all-time low at $148 (Reg. up to $250)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker system for $147.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this one has gone for between $198 and $250 over the last few months at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. It is currently on sale at $200 via Best Buy, for comparison’s sake. Perfect timing to be ready for summer get-togethers and the like, this splash-proof speaker can connect with up to two wireless sources over Bluetooth and spits out bi-directional sound for a “wider room-filling” experience. It also brings some beat-synced lighting to the party with its built-in LED array. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage here. More details below.

If you’re spring and summer jams can do with something more modest, save even more by going with the JBL Charge 4. Now available in the $110 range via Amazon, this is great option for wireless audio around the house or elsewhere. You’ll find similar dual source support alongside the spring and summer-ready IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 20 hours of wireless playback.

Alongside this ongoing deal on AirPlay 2 Marshall Uxbridge speaker, we also just took a hands-on look at the new Positive Grid Spark MINI. This 2-in-1 package is essentially a Bluetooth speaker and mini guitar amp in a single unit with loads of interesting software enhancements coming along for the ride. You can get a closer look and early pre-order discount right here.

More on the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower:

BI-DIRECTIONAL SOUND – Experience wider room filling sound

BASS BOOSTER – Boost the bass with the touch of a button

LED PARTY LIGHTS – Experience light effects that pulse with the beat.

GROUP PLAY – Connect multiple compatible devices to Samsung Sound Tower for a richer sound experience

