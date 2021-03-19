Last year was rough, but there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Before you know it, life will look similar to what it did prior to the pandemic, and throwing a large party will no longer be a terrible idea. The new Samsung Sound Tower wants to be there once the dust has settled. It’s a massive Bluetooth speaker that stands nearly 2 feet tall and is ready to shake the floor with powerful 300-watt audio output. Party lighting is also onboard and two devices can be paired wirelessly using Bluetooth to help divvy up your DJ-related responsibilities. Continue reading to learn more.

Samsung Sound Tower packs a punch without breaking the bank

The upcoming 300-watt Samsung Sound Tower spans 10.6 by 11.5 by 20.9 inches, a size that literally dwarfs many of the portable solutions that folks tend to gravitate toward. Many on Amazon’s best-seller list are in the single to low double-digit range, confirming that the performance of this Samsung offering is ready to blow those out of the water.

Speaking of water, Samsung Sound Tower sports a spill-resistant top panel that’s ready to withstand “accidental drips and splashes.” A specific water-resistance rating is not listed. This unit has several connectivity options, including multi-device Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and more. Large buttons for pairing, stereo, and group play can be found along the back and aim to make operation a task that nearly anyone can pull off.

Pricing and availability

The latest installment in the Samsung Sound Tower lineup is available for pre-order now. Shipments are slated to begin on March 25. Pricing is set at $299.99, which is reasonably priced, given the power you’ll be getting. Bear in mind that unlike Bluetooth speakers from Marshall and others, this unit requires an outlet and is not powered by an internal battery. Fortunately, portable generators can easily solve that problem.

9to5Toys’ Take

I have a couple of portable Bluetooth speakers in addition to several Echo Plus devices sprinkled throughout my home. It’s hard to understate how nice it is to have great-sounding audio without much effort. This is a test that the new Samsung Sound Tower should be able to easily pass with flying colors.

Not only does it pack a punch with 300 watts of power, but also manages to package all of that into a clean-looking style that should be able to blend well in nearly any space. While not as big as the 1,500-watt Samsung Sound Tower, this smaller unit is likely to deliver more than enough power for most while striking a nice balance between size and cost.

