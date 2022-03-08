Gerber’s best-selling Dime Mini Multi-tool is now nearly 30% off via Amazon at $18

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Dime Mini Multi-Tool for $18.02 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 directly from Gerber Gear and closer to $25 elsewhere over the last several months, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon for about a year now. There were times in the past when it went for less, but this is one of the best prices we have tracked since 2020 on the #1 best-selling multi-tool. Built with a stainless steel construction, it houses ten individual tools (needle nose spring-loaded pliers, wire cutter, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, medium flat driver, crosshead driver, bottle opener, tweezers, and a file) alongside an “accessible” butterfly opening. If you’re looking to land something in the multi-tool category right now, this one easily made our list of the best out there and is great option to throw in your pocket or on your keychain. More details below.

While it might not be able to quite keep up with the Gerber Dime Mini above, a great lower-cost alternative is the Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool. It sells for nearly half the price at $10 Prime shipped and packs in even more tools. Unless you need a particularly robust option or are just partial to the big name brands, this one is worth a closer look.

While we are on the subject, we are also still tracking some great deals on CRKT and Gerber pocket knives with deals starting from $23.50 in our previous roundup. Just be sure to head over to our feature piece on the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC for additional options.

More on the Gerber Gear Dime Mini Multi-Tool:

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Compact, lightweight size fits perfectly in pocket – a daily companion for any task

10 tools: Needle nose spring-loaded pliers, Wire cutter, Fine edge blade, Retail package opener, Scissors, Medium flat driver, Crosshead driver, Bottle opener, Tweezers, File

