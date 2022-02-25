Gerber’s stonewash Affinity Folding Pocket Knife drops to $28.50 (27% off), more from $19

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Affinity Folding Pocket Knife for $28.35 shipped. Regularly up to $40 and usually closer to the $38 range, this is at least 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also a new Amazon all-time low. Built with a barrel construction it delivers a pinch plate to “ensure smooth operation” as well as corrosion resistance and a stonewash finish. You’re looking at an EDC-ready 3.6-inch blade with a lanyard hole and a pocket clip alongside “smooth lines, intuitive features, and polished aesthetics.” Head below for more Gerber Gear deals.

More Gerber deals:

While we are talking tools for your EDC and the like, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool. Now down at $8 Prime shipped, this keyring-ready tool combines a Philips screwdriver with a miniature defense tool and you can get all of the details on it right here. Swing by our tools guide for more. 

More on the Gerber Gear Affinity Folding Pocket Knife:

  • When it comes to the pocket knife you carry, sometimes you want something just a bit extra. The Affinity is the EDC to grab when that mood strikes, it has smooth lines, intuitive features, and polished aesthetics to take it up a notch
  • A simple, straightforward design doesn’t mean compromises: the Affinity is built on barrel construction and offers a pinch plate to ensure smooth operation when opening/closing the knife
  • The drop point blade is a common shape for a reason, it’s perfect a multitude of utility tasks. The Affinity’s blade is offered in two finishes: black oxide coating for extra corrosion resistance and stonewash

