Keep the kids productive on iPad: Osmo Creative Starter Kit now $47.50 (Reg. $70), more from $39

Amazon is now offering the Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad at $47.60 shipped. Regularly $70, we have seen it down in the $55 range like it currently fetches at Target over the last few months. But today’s deal has only been beat by a few very limited holiday offers during the Black Friday season at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. An interesting way to keep the kids entertained on iPad, the Creative Starter Kit has everything you need to get started outside of the Apple tablet. It features loads of learning, drawing, and story games to enjoy alongside the included Creative Board, dry erase markers, and microfiber marker storage pouch. “Travel on an adventure and solve story problems with personal drawings brought to life instantly on the iPad along with drawing problem solving/early physics.” More details and deals below from $39.

Another fun way to keep the slightly older kids busy and thinking is with some LEGO kits. Fortunately, with Mario Day 2022 around the corner now, we are tracking some brilliant deals on the official building kits. Alongside the starter courses dropping in price, we are also tracking deep deals on the rest of the lineup with offers starting from just $4 Prime shipped. Check out the rest of the festive deals coming out of the Mushroom Kingdom right here.

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Travel on an adventure & solve story problems with personal drawings brought to life instantly on the iPad (Monster) along with drawing problem solving/early physics (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece).

SKILLS LEARNED: Drawing, listening, speed of drawing, visual thinking, problem solving, physics, creative problem solving & fine motor skills. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

