LEGO’s latest collection of 2021 Nintendo sets on sale ahead of Mario Day from $4 (New lows)

As the Mario Day 2022 action begins leveling up ahead of March 10 this week, we’re now seeing a collection of LEGO sets inspired by the iconic Nintendo character on sale. Starting at $3.99, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Across the board you’ll find nearly all of the 2021 LEGO Super Mario expansion sets marked down in price to all-time lows, most of which are on sale for the very first times. There’s everything from Luigi’s Mansion-themed sets to blind bag figures for filling out your existing Mario World with some new baddies up for grabs courtesy of Amazon. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

As a reminder for all of the expansion packs, you’ll be needing one of the Starter Courses in order to fully take advantage of the Toys to Life action offered by the companion app. Right now, we’re luckily seeing price cuts on both of them, including Mario and Luigi at $47.99 each. Down from the usual $60 price tags, these let you get in on the action in addition to all of the expansions on sale below. Both feature electronic figures of the iconic Nintendo brothers that let you interact with the entire Nintendo collection. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience.

LEGO Luigi Starter Course features:

Introduce children to the interactive LEGO Super Mario universe with this Adventures with Luigi Starter Course (71387). An awesome gift toy for trend-setting kids, it features a LEGO Luigi figure that gives instant expressive responses via an LCD screen and speaker. Players earn digital coins for helping LEGO Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges, interactions with Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba.

