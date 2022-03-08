Carry your gaming laptop with style in the Razer Scout Backpack at new low of $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Razer Scout 15-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack for $69.99 shipped. Normally offered for $100, this 30% discount marks the lowest price Amazon has offered this laptop at. The lightweight build of the backpack features water and abrasion-resistant materials. Separate compartments inside the bag let you organize your gaming gear. The zippers also feature waterproof materials to keep your tech safe. This backpack is the ultimate accessory to mobile gamers with a dedicated sleeve for laptops up to 15-inches.

If you’re looking for something more minimalist, check out Lenovo’s Laptop Bag B210 for $15.75. This backpack can carry laptops up to 15.6-inches with room for accessories and other items. The bag is also made from durable and water-repellant materials so you don’t have to worry over your gear. Unlike the Razer bag, this one comes in a variety of colors! You can also check out Lenovo’s Laptop Shoulder Bag T210 for $13.

There are still plenty of laptops that lack storage. If your laptop falls into that category, be sure to check out the Crucial 1TB X8 Portable SSD for $105. Featuring speeds upwards of 1,050Mb/s, you’ll have lightning fast access to your storage. Depending on your use case, having your laptop be elevated may improve ergonomics and performance. Check out this deal on a Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Swivell Stand for $40.

Razer Scout 15-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack features:

Slay the sidewalk with the Razer Scout 15” Backpack—a versatile, all-weather urban warrior that punches well above its weight. Inspired by the boldness of the streets, our lightest pack weighs in at just 0.74 kg and fits a wide range of laptops sizes, empowering you to fly into the fray with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

