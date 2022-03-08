Crucial’s anodized aluminum core 1TB X8 portable SSD hits new Amazon low at $105

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $104.99 shipped. This one sold for around $148 for most of last year before starting to come down in price to the $120 range at the beginning of 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a notable price for a portable 1TB SSD that hits speeds up to 1,050MB/s – the comparable SanDisk Extreme model goes for $134 at Amazon. This model is designed to work with “Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One” with USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and USB-A connectors. It features an anodized aluminum unibody core with a 7.5-foot drop protection rating, shock-resistance, and can withstand “extreme temperatures,” according to Crucial. More details below.

If you can make do with a slower model, take a look at the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD. This one moves data at up to 540MB/s and comes in at a more affordable $90 shipped right now. Unless you need the particularly speedy 1,050MB/s we are seeing on most base model portable options these days, the X6 is a solid 1TB option.

We are also tracking a great deal on the pro model LaCie 1TB variant that reaches speeds up to 2,800MB/s (if you have the gear to support it) as well as even more starting from $110 shipped right here. Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drop on SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB SSD at its best deal of 2022 (the price automatically drops at checkout) as well as our hands-on review of the pro model while you’re at it.

More on the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!